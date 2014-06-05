By David Brunnstrom
CONSTANTA, Romania, June 5 The United States
will strengthen its presence in the Black Sea region using part
of a $1 billion fund promised to NATO allies on Russia's
borders, and will continue to send warships to the area, Defence
Secretary Chuck Hagel said in Romania on Thursday.
Hagel is the latest high-ranking American official to visit
Europe since Russia's annexation of Crimea, as Washington looks
to reassure allies jittery about Moscow's intentions in its
former Cold War backyard.
The tour coincides with a visit by President Barack Obama to
Poland this week, when he promised to increase military support
for eastern European NATO members, including a $1 billion fund
to support and train the armed forces of NATO states.
Formerly a secretive Communist state, Romania is now a
member both of NATO and the European Union. Bucharest has been
among the staunchest supporters of Western sanctions against
Russia, has hosted joint military exercises with U.S. forces on
its soil and participated in navy drills in the Black Sea.
Hagel was on a visit to the Romanian port Constanta, which
recently hosted U.S. ships carrying out the navy exercises and
where the Aegis guided missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf is
currently berthed.
The $1 billion fund will allow for a "stronger presence of
U.S. ships in the Black Sea", Hagel said, adding that the
presence of the Vella Gulf was an expression of Washington's
commitment to regional security.
"We will sustain that tempo going forward," Hagel told
reporters, referring to the rotating presence of U.S. ships in
the Black Sea since the Crimea crisis erupted.
Bucharest has openly called for an increased U.S. military
presence in the Black Sea, and is particularly concerned about
Russian intentions in its tiny neighbour Moldova, which used to
be part of Romania and contains a Russian-speaking minority.
Since the standoff over Ukraine erupted, Romania has also
pledged to raise its defence spending. That announcement drew
praise from Washington, which has urged other NATO members to
follow suit and review how their militaries are trained.
President Obama also used the visit to Poland to throw his
weight behind the new president of Ukraine, amid an intensifying
crackdown by Ukrainian forces against pro-Russian rebels.
The G7 group of industrialised nations has threatened to
impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it does not help restore
peace in eastern Ukraine.
(Writing by Matthias Williams)