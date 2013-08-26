By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. Aug 26 South Carolina's
Republican Governor Nikki Haley announced her bid for
re-election on Monday, railing against President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform and touting her support of jobs and
businesses.
Flanked by three Republican governors and standing before a
crowd of about 60 supporters and protesters at a rally in
Greenville, Haley pushed her business credentials and said she
had brought thousands of jobs to the state.
"I promised I'd bring jobs to South Carolina," Haley said,
speaking on the same day her campaign released a web video
featuring endorsements by members of her state's business
community. "As of today, 37,500 jobs in 45 of 46 counties.
That's what we did in South Carolina."
Haley was swept into office on a tide of Tea Party support
in 2010 when she was a junior state legislator. The daughter of
immigrants from India, she was the first woman elected governor
of South Carolina.
She also used the appearance on Monday to slam the
Affordable Care Act, saying she was proud of the state for not
expanding Medicaid "just because President Obama said we needed
to."
States have come under fire for not expanding Medicaid by
advocates who say it will leave the poor with no coverage, but
conservatives argue that Medicaid is broken.
Some protesters booed her speech, but Haley responded by
thanking them for being there, saying that her husband, Michael,
was fighting in Afghanistan to give them that right.
Haley was joined on Monday by fellow Republican governors
Rick Perry of Texas, Scott Walker of Wisconsin and Bobby Jindal
of Louisiana, who used the occasion to take a swipe at Haley's
Democratic opponent, who lost to her in 2010.
Jindal said Democrats like her opponent, state Senator
Vincent Sheheen, "measure success in government by how many
people are dependent on government."
Republicans, he said, measure success by how many people are
not dependent on government, "not because we kicked them out,
not because we pushed them to the curb."
Haley raised $619,000 in the latest campaign contributions
filing period and had almost $2.5 million cash on hand as of
July 10. Sheheen had raised about $611,000 in the same time
period and had about $571,000 cash on hand.
A statewide poll conducted in April showed Haley's job
approval rating at 43.5 percent.
Haley's administration was criticized last year after the
nation's largest security breach of data from a state agency.
Hackers stole millions of taxpayers' Social Security numbers,
tax records and credit card numbers from state Department of
Revenue computers that were, in some cases, 30 years old.
Haley also paid ethics fines for misreporting campaign
contributions.
