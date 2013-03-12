BRIEF-Brixmor property group announces offering of senior notes
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
March 12 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state's cash-strapped capital, will skip March 15 debt service payments on two series of general obligation bonds, the city's state-appointed receiver said in a statement on Tuesday.
The receiver, who has skipped payments before, opted not to pay the $5.2 million due so that the city would have enough cash to fund vital services, the statement said.
The city first defaulted on its GO bonds last March under its previous receiver. Its current receiver, William Lynch, also skipped a $3.4 million debt service payment in September on Harrisburg's trash incinerator, which has plunged the city into what is now more than $340 million of debt.
Ambac Assurance Corp. insures payment of the principal and interest on the GO bonds.
Because of the crushing debt it incurred from repairs and upgrades to its incinerator, Harrisburg filed for bankruptcy in October 2011, only to have a judge later throw out its petition.
Under Lynch's oversight, the city is selling its parking garages and other assets to raise funds to pay off its debt.
* Brixmor Property Group Inc says expects to use all or a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness
* Futures up: Dow 155 pts, S&P 16.75 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 1 The dollar jumped and short-term U.S. Treasury yields hit the highest since 2009 on Wednesday, as investors focused on growing chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, rather than on U.S. President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress.