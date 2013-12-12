UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Kauai, Hawaii Dec 12 A senior state health official was killed in a plane crash off the Hawaiian island of Molokai on Wednesday afternoon, officials and local media reported.
The plane came down about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) northwest of the island's Kalaupapa peninsula, said Maui Fire Department spokesman Lee Mainaga.
Hawaii Department of Health director Loretta Fuddy was killed in the crash, which her deputy Keith Yamamoto survived, said department official Fenix Grange.
All of the plane's seven other passengers and the pilot escaped with various injuries, said U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue controller Darin McCracken. One survivor swam to shore, he said.
Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie appointed Fuddy as health director in 2011. She had previously held other leadership positions in the state, including chief of the Family Health Services Division.
The cause of the crash was unclear. Local media said the flight was operated by Makani Kai Air, which did not immediately return calls requesting comment. (Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders