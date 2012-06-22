By Malia Mattoch McManus
| HONOLULU, June 21
HONOLULU, June 21 Residents of the tropical
paradise of Lanai hope the pending purchase of Hawaii's
sixth-largest island by billionaire Oracle CEO Larry
Ellison will mean improvements to its resorts and golf courses
to boost tourism and provide new jobs.
But the island's former owner, fellow billionaire David
Murdock, is retaining the right to develop a wind farm that some
residents fear will harm archeological sites and native birds.
Hawaii's governor said on Wednesday that Ellison, ranked in
2012 as America's third-richest man, was purchasing the property
from Murdock, whose real estate company Castle & Cooke owns all
but 2 percent of Lanai's 141 square miles (365 square km).
Previous media reports put the price tag at between $500
million and $600 million, but the price was not revealed in
Wednesday's filing.
"Murdock had a fantastic vision, but his turn of being the
steward of Lanai is over," said Mary Charles, owner of the
historic Hotel Lanai on the edge of Lanai City's main square,
saying she was looking forward to having a younger and wealthier
investor.
Once known for its pineapple fields, Lanai is now visited
for its two Four Seasons resorts, golf courses and luxury
housing. Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates booked every hotel
room on the island for his 1994 wedding.
With Ellison's fortune pegged at $36 billion, many Lanai
residents hope he'll be able to upgrade the island's facilities
and draw more tourists. Lanai depends primarily on its resorts
to employ its nearly 3,000 residents.
Ellison will take over ownership of the two luxury Four
Seasons resorts as part of his 98 percent share of the island.
The remaining 2 percent is owned by a smorgasbord of private
residents and local government.
"The resorts need capital improvements. The golf courses
need improving," Charles said. "The business community is very
optimistic he will be doing that. Ellison's group is saying all
the right things."
Lanai faces a continued tourism challenge with an airport
runway that does not accommodate large planes. But as the
world's sixth-wealthiest man, Ellison may be beyond worrying
about the island's profitability.
YOUNGER, WEALTHIER PATRON
With Murdock's departure, Lanai is losing an 89-year-old
billionaire with $3 billion dollars, but gaining another who's
20 years younger with 10 times Murdock's personal fortune.
With no indication Ellison is considering bold changes on
the island, Hawaii's politicians have welcomed him.
"We look forward to meeting Mr. Ellison and hope that by
working together with him and the state that we may be able to
do good things for Lanai and its people," Maui Mayor Alan
Arakawa, whose county owns 195 acres on Lanai, said on Thursday.
The island comes with a fair share of controversies. Plans
for a wind farm there have drawn stiff resistance. Murdock had
wanted the wind farm in operation this year, but opposition has
delayed the project.
As part of the sales agreement, Murdock is retaining the
right to develop the 200-megawatt wind energy project on
northwestern Lanai. Robin Kaye, spokesman for Friends of Lanai,
said the plans jeopardize sensitive Hawaiian archeological sites
and native birds.
"We had hoped with the new owner the farm wouldn't go
forward," he said.
Chris Lovvorn, director of alternative energy for Castle &
Cooke, said he was hopeful Lanai will one day be 100 percent
energy self-sufficient, and said that the company would address
residents' concerns.
Kepa Maly, executive director of the Lanai Cultural Heritage
Center, wants both Murdock and Ellison to respect the island's
1,000 years worth of Native Hawaiian history and artifacts in
their future plans for the island.
"These are sacred places," Maly said. "They're more than
just piles of stones and bones. I hope we can see an updated
vision of how a community can retain its legacy and still be a
place for a successful business."
Ellison, known for his yachting passion, once owned one of
the largest luxury yachts in the world: "Rising Sun." Published
estimates of its cost range from $200 million to $250 million.
Ellison is also the owner of Oracle Racing, which won the
33rd America's Cup in 2010 under the name BMW Oracle Racing. As
the Cup winner, Ellison and his team are now running the next
America's Cup competition, which will take place next year on
San Francisco Bay.
