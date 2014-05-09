By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 9 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has approved the use of a robotic arm for
amputees that is named for the "Star Wars" character Luke
Skywalker and can perform multiple, simultaneous movements.
The FDA said on Friday it allowed the sale of the DEKA Arm
System after reviewing data, including a U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs study in which 90 percent of people who used
the device were able to perform complex activities. These
included using keys and locks, preparing food, feeding
themselves, using zippers, and brushing and combing hair.
The prosthetic arm, developed by New Hampshire-based DEKA
Research and Development Corp, received funding from the
Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the
U.S. Army Research Office. The company was founded by Dean
Kamen, the inventor of the Segway and other devices.
"The DEKA Arm System may allow some people to perform more
complex tasks than they can with current prostheses in a way
that more closely resembles the natural motion of the arm,"
Christy Foreman, director of the Office of Device Evaluation at
the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a
statement.
The prosthesis is the same shape and weight as an adult arm,
the FDA said. It said the device is the first prosthetic arm
that can carry out multiple, simultaneous movements controlled
by signals from electromyogram electrodes that detect electrical
activity caused by the contraction of muscles.
The electrodes send signals to a computer processor in the
arm, which can then make up to 10 specific movements using a
combination of switches and sensors.
The agency said the robotic arm could be used by people with
limb loss occurring at the shoulder joint, mid-upper arm or
mid-lower arm, but not at the elbow or wrist joint.
The company said the arm is dubbed "Luke" after Luke
Skywalker, a character in the 1980 film "The Empire Strikes
Back" whose hand is sliced off in a duel is replaced with a
robotic version.
In the Department of Veterans Affairs study, 36 people
provided data on how the arm performed in common household and
self-care tasks.
The Pentagon's interest in the device came about because of
the type of injuries sustained by U.S. troops in the Iraq and
Afghanistan wars. The Pentagon said more than 1,800 U.S. service
members underwent major limb amputations as a result of injuries
sustained in those wars.
(Reporting by Will Dunham. Editing by Andre Grenon)