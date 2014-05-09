(Adds Pentagon comment, funding details)
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON May 9 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has approved a robotic arm for amputees that is
named for the "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker and can
perform multiple, simultaneous movements, a huge advance over
the metal hook currently in use.
The FDA said on Friday it allowed the sale of the DEKA Arm
System after reviewing data, including a U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs study in which 90 percent of people who used
the device were able to perform complex tasks. These included
using keys and locks, feeding themselves, using zippers and
brushing and combing hair.
The prosthetic arm was developed by New Hampshire-based DEKA
Research and Development Corp, founded by Dean Kamen, the
inventor of the Segway and other devices.
The Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
(DARPA) said it provided more than $40 million in funding to
DEKA to develop the robotic arm as part of a $100 million
project to improve prosthetics.
"It was designed to produce near-natural upper extremity
control to injured people who have suffered amputations. This
arm system has the same size, weight, shape and grip strength as
an adult's arm would be able to produce," Justin Sanchez, a
program manager in DARPA's biological technologies office, said
in a telephone interview.
The FDA said the device is the first prosthetic arm that can
carry out multiple, simultaneous movements controlled by signals
from electromyogram electrodes that detect electrical activity
caused as a person contracts muscles.
The electrodes send signals to a computer processor in the
arm, which can then make up to 10 specific movements using a
combination of switches and sensors.
"The DEKA Arm System may allow some people to perform more
complex tasks than they can with current prostheses in a way
that more closely resembles the natural motion of the arm,"
Christy Foreman, director of the Office of Device Evaluation at
the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a
statement.
The Pentagon's involvement came about because of the type of
injuries sustained by U.S. troops in the Iraq and Afghanistan
wars. The Pentagon said more than 1,800 U.S. service members
underwent major limb amputations as a result of injuries
sustained in those wars.
"This prosthetic limb system can pick up objects as delicate
as a grape, as well be able to handle very rugged tools like a
hand drill," Sanchez said.
Until now, the best technology available to troops and other
who lost an arm was a metal hook, Sanchez said. "The metal hook
was the most commonly used prosthetic device for the last
hundred years."
DEKA said on its website that the arm is dubbed "Luke" after
Luke Skywalker, the character whose hand is sliced off in a duel
and is replaced with a robotic version in the 1980 film "The
Empire Strikes Back."
The FDA said the robotic arm could be used by people with
limb loss occurring at the shoulder joint, mid-upper arm or
mid-lower arm, but not at the elbow or wrist joint.
In the Veterans Affairs study, 36 people provided data on
how the arm performed in common household and self-care tasks.
