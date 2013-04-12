* Glaxo says did not seek meeting, not seeking wider Avandia
By Ransdell Pierson
April 12 A federal health advisory panel in June
will reconsider safety data on GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
Avandia diabetes drug, although the British drugmaker on Friday
said it has not sought permission to make the nearly
discontinued drug widely available again in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2010
placed severe restrictions on use of the pill, due to heart
attacks and deaths linked to the product, saying it should be
available only to patients who cannot control their diabetes
with any other drug. Glaxo estimates that only about 3,300
people in the United States still take the former blockbuster
product.
Glaxo spokeswoman Mary Anne Rhyne said an item in the
upcoming edition of the Federal Register said the FDA advisory
panel will meet on June 5-6 to discuss the drug. She speculated
the advisory panel will ask for an update from Glaxo on safety
information it sought from the drugmaker in 2010.
The panel at the time had asked Glaxo to commission a
re-examination of a large study of Avandia, called RECORD, to
better assess the drug's safety. It also asked Glaxo to devise a
means of better controlling availability and use of the drug,
called a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy plan.
"We haven't asked for any changes in the drug label or in
distribution for Avandia," Rhyne said. Moreover, she said Glaxo
had not requested the planned June meeting of the FDA's
Endocrinologic and Metabolic advisory panel, which will be held
jointly with the FDA's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory
committee.
Rhyne said a group of medical experts from Duke University
has re-examined the RECORD study and recently submitted its
findings to the FDA. She said it found there was no significant
difference in cardiovascular safety between Avandia and two
other types of widely used oral drugs - metformin and
sulfonylureas.
(Additional reporting by Michele Gershberg in New York; editing
by Gary Hill and Matthew Lewis)