WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill aimed at speeding new drugs to the market, after lawmakers defeated last-minute amendments to the legislation.

The House voted 344 to 77 in favor of the bill, known as the 21st Century Cures Act, which would require the FDA to streamline the drug approval process, consider more flexible forms of clinical trials and incorporate patient experience into its decision-making process. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Emily Stephenson)