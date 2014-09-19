By Jennifer Chaussee
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Lifting a ban on blood
donations from gay men would increase the amount of available
blood by hundreds of thousands of pints (liters) each year and
save more than a million lives a year, a California study showed
on Friday.
The U.S. Federal Drug Administration has banned gay men from
donating blood since 1983, when it was discovered that HIV, the
virus that causes AIDS, was being transmitted through
transfusions.
Eliminating the ban could bring in roughly 615,300 pints
(291,145 liters) of blood annually, while allowing donations
from gay men who had not had a sexual partner in a year could
yield 317,000 pints (150,000 liters), the study estimated.
With a five-year policy, nearly 300,000 pints (142,000
liters) could be collected, according to the study by the
Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law
at the University of California, Los Angeles.
"The American Red Cross suggests that each blood donation
has the potential to be used in life-saving procedures on three
individuals," said study co-author Ayako Miyashita. "Our
estimates suggest that lifting the blood donation ban ... could
be used to help save the lives of more than 1.8 million people."
The American Medical Association, the American Red Cross and
the American Association of Blood Banks in a statement this
summer called the FDA ban discriminatory and not based on sound
science."
HIV has targeted a disproportionate number of gay men since
the 1970s, with 72 percent of new HIV infections in 2010
affecting gay and bisexual male youth.
The United Kingdom allows gay men to donate blood if they
have not had a sexual partner in 12 months. In Canada, the
cut-off is five years.
An FDA spokeswoman said the agency was continuing to
re-evaluate policies but does not plan to lift the ban until
scientific evidence can show that won't increase the risk of
infection for patients receiving blood transfusions.
"We applaud the critical contributions made by blood donors
and we are sensitive to the concerns of potential donors and
other individuals affected by current blood safety policies,"
said the spokeswoman, Jennifer Rodriguez.
The study analyzed data collected in 2008, 2010 and 2012
through the General Social Survey, a national poll conducted by
University of Chicago researchers, with a sampling error of plus
or minus one percent. It also relied on data from the American
Red Cross.
