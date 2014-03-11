WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. cancer doctors are
worried about their ability to handle an expected surge in
cancer cases in the coming years as they face cuts to government
health plans and efforts to reduce payments to physicians.
The influential American Society of Clinical Oncology, in a
report released on Tuesday, cited estimates that cancer will
become the leading killer in the United States by 2030 as the
population ages, while treatment costs reach new heights. The
group is calling on the U.S. Congress to help stabilize payments
to doctors under the Medicare insurance program for the elderly.
"What you are seeing from Medicare as well as others is they
continue to constrain the revenues to practices. At the same
time, the number of patients everyone is seeing is going up as
the population increases," said Blase Polite, an oncologist at
the University of Chicago.
"Combine that with the cost of the care that we're providing
... It's really creating a very difficult financial situation,"
Polite, incoming head of government relations for ASCO, told
Reuters.
A projected workforce crunch could also hamper care as
demand for cancer treatment rises, ASCO said in the report
summarizing its survey of 1,162 oncology practices in 2012 and
2013 representing more than 13,000 physicians. Overall, ASCO
represents 35,000 doctors, nurse practitioners, researchers and
other cancer care professionals.
Its survey, to be unveiled in a briefing on Capitol Hill
later on Tuesday, comes as Congress grapples with how to address
looming physician payment cuts ahead of a March 31 deadline.
ASCO and other physician groups have been pressing Congress
for years to alter the reimbursement formula known as the
sustainable growth rate, or SGR. The U.S. House of
Representatives plans to vote on a replacement on Friday.
About 14 million people in the United States have had
cancer, and the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly
1.7 million people will be newly diagnosed in 2014 and more than
585,000 will die from it.
By 2030, the rate is expected to jump to 2.3 million new
cases each year, ASCO said in its report. The number of those
who previously had cancer and survived is also expected to grow.
ASCO President Clifford Hudis said he does not see the
group's push taking away from the needs of other specialty
physicians and their patients. "All of this crisis-to-crisis
management has to come to a stop," Hudis, a breast cancer
specialist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York
and a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College,
said of Congress's efforts.
FIXING THE 'DOC FIX'
Congress is weighing changes to the physician payment system
that calls for sharp cuts in reimbursement to doctors. The
system has yet to be put in place because lawmakers have
overridden the legislation each year. By the end of March,
Congress must either repeal the formula or pass another
temporary patch, or "doc fix."
One proposal under consideration would replace the formula
with a 0.5 percent annual increase through 2018, then a
two-track system with either a 0.5 percent or a 1 percent rise
depending on which of the two systems providers use. The
Congressional Budget Office has said that measure would increase
federal spending by about $138 billion between 2014 and 2024.
Most cancer cases are diagnosed in older Americans, many of
whom are covered by Medicare. Other insurers also look to
Medicare when setting reimbursement rates to doctors.
The ASCO report estimates a possible shortage of more than
1,487 oncologists by in 2025, in part because cancer providers,
like their patients, are aging.
Nearly 14 percent of the U.S. population, or more than 40
million people, is age 65 or older, 2012 data from the Census
Bureau show.
Drug costs are also a worry, ASCO's Polite said, as prices
have risen to $10,000 a month from $1,000 a month in 1990.
Oncologist Sharon Giordano of MD Anderson Cancer Center in
Texas said while the baby boom generation is likely to "put a
strain on the healthcare system," there is room for promoting
preventive steps such as quitting tobacco use or controlling
obesity to help reduce cancer cases, including recurrence.
"Certainly a new diagnosis ... can be really motivating" to
make lifestyle changes, said Giordano, who is an ASCO member but
was not directly involved with the report. "It's never too
late."