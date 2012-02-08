* Republicans latch onto issue on campaign trail
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The Obama administration
is willing to work with Catholic universities, hospitals and
other church-affiliated employers to implement a new policy that
requires health insurers to offer birth control coverage, a top
adviser to the president's re-election campaign said on Tuesday.
David Axelrod, a senior campaign adviser to President Barack
Obama, said the administration had heard the Roman Catholic
Church's concerns and never intended to "abridge anyone's
religious freedom."
But he gave no sign that the administration would reverse
course under intensifying pressure from church leaders and
political heat from Republican presidential candidates.
"This is an important issue. It's important for millions of
women across this country. We want to resolve it in an
appropriate way, and we're going to do that," Axelrod said in
remarks on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.
White House spokesman Jay Carney also sought to diffuse
criticism from church leaders, telling reporters later on
Tuesday the administration would work with religious
organizations "to see if the implementation of the policy can be
done in a way that allays some of those concerns."
U.S. Catholic bishops have slammed the Obama administration
for a regulation finalized on Jan. 20 that would require health
insurance to include birth control and other preventative health
services for women. The leaders contend the policy infringes on
religious liberty because the church does not condone birth
control of any kind.
Over the weekend, Catholic clergy across the country called
for congregations to pressure Obama to back down.
"To force American citizens to choose between violating
their consciences and forgoing their healthcare is literally
unconscionable," said Cardinal-designate Timothy Dolan,
archbishop of New York and president of the U.S. Conference of
Catholic Bishops, in a statement last month.
Jim Towey, president of Ave Maria University in Florida, who
also served in the administration of President George W. Bush,
said on Tuesday he would fight the provision using "all lawful
means at our disposal."
"Our non-Catholic employees and students understand fully
that the University must adhere to Catholic teaching and they do
not expect us to provide such services," he said in a statement.
REPUBLICANS SEE ASSAULT
The controversy centers on a provision in the 2010
healthcare bill which requires health insurance to cover basic
preventative services for women. An advisory group, the
Institute of Medicine, had recommended covering a fuller range
of contraceptive services to help prevent unwanted pregnancies.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
adopted the institute's recommendation but included an exemption
for churches, although not related religious organizations such
as hospitals.
Twenty-eight U.S. states already require health insurers to
cover contraception.
The issue quickly took on political dimensions, with
Republican presidential contenders criticizing the
administration for violating religious liberties. Obama is
seeking re-election in what many see as a referendum on his
performance during the last three years.
Republican presidential frontrunner Mitt Romney, in Colorado
on Tuesday, called the requirement an "assault on religion."
Republican rival Rick Santorum, who is Catholic, called the
White House's comments "ridiculous" while speaking in Colorado
on Monday. Rival Newt Gingrich, also a Catholic, has also
declared the policy a war on religious freedom.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio, whose name has surfaced as a
possible Republican vice presidential candidate, has introduced
a bill to further expand the exemption for religious employers.
On Capitol Hill, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary
Committee, Senator Chuck Grassley, urged the Obama
administration to rescind the provision.
"As currently written, this mandate will result in
litigation that could be avoided if HHS issued a regulation that
showed greater respect for religious freedom," Grassley said in
a letter to Sebelius.
In remarks on the Senate Floor, Senator Barbara Mikulski, a
Maryland Democrat, said the debate was off in the wrong
direction. "For the first time in a long time, our nation is
talking about women's health, ... but unfortunately, too much of
it isn't really about women's health. It is politics disguised
as women's health," Mikulski said.
ALLAYING CONCERNS
Just how religious-based organizations could implement the
rule to meet the Obama administration's criteria while still
holding fast to their core beliefs remains to be seen.
Carney offered no details but said the White House would
discuss possible avenues over the next 18 months.
Jennifer Duffy, senior political analyst for The Cook
Political Report, said neither side was likely to back down in
the run-up to the election.
"I don't think the bishops have any intention of letting
this fade and, especially if their position is intractable, then
it's a fight," she said. "It becomes a staring contest."
Emergency contraception, also known as the "morning after
pill" and seen by many conservatives as akin to abortion, for
the most part would not fall under the rule since it is already
available without a prescription to those 17 and older.
Women's rights groups and other contraception supporters,
who were disappointed last year when the Obama administration
rejected a push to make emergency contraception more widely
available, had feared Obama might widen the exemption.
Susan Wood, a health professor at George Washington
University's Jacobs Institute of Women's Health who backs birth
control, said religious groups should have no more control over
what employees do with their insurance than with their salaries.
"This is an employee benefit issue. This is not the Catholic
Church having to provide a service directly. No Catholic
hospital is going to be required to write a prescription or
provide a pack of pills."
Two polls released by Planned Parenthood, which provides
birth control and reproductive services, showed the majority of
voters, including Catholics, support contraceptive coverage.
