WASHINGTON Aug 9 The Obama administration said
it will spend $28.8 million on grants to create new community
health center sites in 23 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.
The grants, announced on Tuesday, are part of $11 billion
promised for new and existing health care centers over the next
five years. The money, which was promised in last year's law
which overhauled the U.S. healthcare system, is intended to
help pay for new sites where people can get medical services
regardless of their ability to pay.
Such healthcare centers serve 19.5 million patients, about
40 percent of whom have no health insurance.
The centers often include clinics in rural and urban areas
and treat people who live far from hospitals, as well as poor
people, who pay varying fees depending on how much money they
make. Ethnic and minority groups make up almost two-thirds of
the centers' patients.
The centers play a big role in public health by taking
stress off emergency rooms in big state-funded hospitals that
many people see as a last resort for the uninsured.
"They are providing care that is good or better than the
rest of the healthcare system, while keeping down the costs,"
said Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
The $28.8 million grant will expand the centers' outreach
to about 286,000 patients.
Community health centers suffered a blow earlier this year
when Congress slashed their funding 27.5 percent as part of the
budget deal. [ID:nN15261729]
Accounting for those cuts, 2011 fiscal year funding
surpasses last year's, running up to $2.5 billion, said Health
Resources and Services administrator Mary Wakefield.
Of that, about $1 billion comes from the healthcare
overhaul funding and another $1.5 billion from regular
appropriations, she said.
The HHS received 810 applications for the grants announced
on Tuesday. Of the 67 winners, 10 applicants plan to establish
new community centers, while others plan to add new service
sites to existing centers.
In October 2010, the Obama administration allocated the
first $727 million to help fix up community health centers
across the country. The money was to go to 143 centers.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Robert MacMillan)