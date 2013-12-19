By Charles Abbott
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 About half of the raw chicken
breasts in a nationwide sampling carried antibiotic-resistant
"superbug" bacteria, a U.S. consumer group said on Thursday,
calling for stricter limits on use of the medicines on
livestock.
It could be more difficult to treat people if they became
ill after eating chicken with the antibiotic-resistant bacteria,
said Consumer Reports, which describes itself as the world's
largest independent product-testing organization.
The group said it tested for six types of bacteria in 316
raw chicken breasts purchased from retailers nationwide during
July. Almost all of the samples contained potentially harmful
bacteria, it said.
Some 49.7 percent carried a bacterium resistant to three or
more antibiotics, according to the group, and 11 percent had two
types of bacteria resistant to multiple drugs. Resistance was
most common for the antibiotics used for growth promotion and
disease treatment of poultry.
Consumer Reports urged passage of a law to restrict eight
classes of antibiotics for use only to treat humans and sick
animals. The law would be more effective, it said, than the Food
and Drug Administration's plan, announced last week, to phase
down the non-medical use of antibiotics in livestock over three
years.
In addition, it said the Agriculture Department should set
levels for allowable salmonella and campylobacter bacteria in
poultry and give its inspectors the power to prevent sale of
poultry meat that contains salmonella bacteria that is resistant
to multiple antibiotics.
Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in the United
States. Americans are forecast to consume nearly 84 pounds per
person in 2014, compared to 53 lbs of pounds of beef and 48
pounds of pork.
The broiler industry said it will cooperate with the FDA's
planned phase-down of antibiotics although it says there is
negligible risk from current use of the drugs.
Consumers should cook poultry to 165 degrees F (73.8C) to
kill bacteria and take steps, such as using a separate cutting
board for raw meat, to avoid cross-contamination of other foods,
Consumer Reports said.