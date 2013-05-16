NEW YORK May 16 Up to 20 percent of children in
the United States suffer from a mental disorder, and the number
of kids diagnosed with one has been rising for more than a
decade, according to a report released on Thursday by the U.S.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the agency's first-ever study of mental disorders among
children aged 3 to 17, researchers found childhood mental
illnesses affect up to one in five kids and cost $247 billion
per year in medical bills, special education and juvenile
justice.
Children with mental disorders - defined as "serious
deviations from expected cognitive, social, and emotional
development" - often have trouble learning in school, making
friends, and building relationships later in life, the report
said.
They are more likely to have other chronic health problems,
such as asthma and diabetes, and are at risk for developing
mental illnesses as adults.
"This is a deliberate effort by CDC to show mental health is
a health issue. As with any health concern, the more attention
we give to it, the better. It's parents becoming aware
of the facts and talking to a healthcare provider about how
their child is learning, behaving, and playing with other kids,"
Dr. Ruth Perou, the lead author of the study, told Reuters in an
interview.
"What's concerning is the number of families affected by
these issues. But we can do something about this. Mental health
problems are diagnosable, treatable and people can recover and
lead full healthy lives," Perou added.
The study cited data collected between 1994 and 2011 that
showed the number of kids with mental disorders is growing. The
study stopped short of concluding why, but suggested
improvements in diagnoses as one possible explanation
"Changes in estimated prevalence over time might be
associated with an actual change in prevalence, changes in case
definition, changes in the public perception of mental
disorders, or improvements in diagnosis, which might be
associated with changes in policies and access to health care,"
the study said.
Perou told Reuters more research was needed to determine the
specific causes of mental disorders, and that greater awareness
could lead to an uptick in diagnoses. A host of environmental
factors, including chemical exposure and poverty, can also
affect a child's mental health, she said.
Lead, for example, is known to be "one of the biggest toxins
to impact behavior and learning," Perou said. Poor children are
at a higher risk for developing certain conditions, according to
the study.
The most prevalent mental health diagnosis, as reported by
parents, was Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD),
which affects 6.8 percent of children. Also common were
behavioral conduct problems (3.5 percent), anxiety, which
consists mostly of fears and phobias (3 percent), depression
(2.1 percent) and autism spectrum disorders (1.1 percent). Many
of these disorders occur together, the report said.
Boys were found more likely to have most of the listed
disorders except for depression and alcohol abuse, which affect
more girls.
The study also noted that suicide, which can be precipitated
by an untreated mental illness, was the second leading cause of
death (after accidents) among children 12 to 17 years old.
The CDC report was based on multiple other studies that
collected data and interviewed children and their guardians
about their diagnoses, habits, behaviors and other factors.
