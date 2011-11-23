WASHINGTON Nov 23 A senior U.S. official who
helped lead President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul will
step down from the helm of the Medicare program after
Republicans blocked his Senate confirmation for the job.
Obama had resubmitted the candidacy of Dr. Donald Berwick
as U.S. government insurance chief to the Senate, but will now
nominate his deputy to head the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS), the White House said on Wednesday.
"Don Berwick did outstanding work at CMS. It's unfortunate
that a small group of Senators obstructed his nomination,
putting political interests above the best interests of the
American people," said Jamie Smith, White House deputy press
secretary.
Obama asked the Senate in September 2010 to approve keeping
Berwick at the head of the government programs for the poor and
the elderly, two months after bypassing the body with a recess
appointment. The maneuver came after Berwick's confirmation was
held up by Republicans, who expressed worries that Berwick
would ration healthcare as a way to reduce costs.
Berwick's appointment was set to expire at the end of the
year, but he plans to resign effective December 2, he said in
an email he sent to Health and Human Services staff.
"I write with bittersweet emotions," he said in the email.
"Our work has been challenging, and the journey is not
complete, but we are now well on our way to achieving a whole
new level of security and quality for health care in America."
Nominated to replace Berwick now is his principal deputy
Marilyn Tavenner, a former Virginia health secretary and
hospital chief executive, who has been with CMS since February
2010, first as acting administrator and currently as principal
deputy administrator.
