* Dr. Donald Berwick to step down Dec. 2
* Obama to nominate Berwick's deputy, Marilyn Tavenner
* Republicans were worried about rationed care
* Berwick was at center of Obama's healthcare reform
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 A senior U.S. official who
helped lead President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul will
step down from the helm of the Medicare program after
Republicans blocked his Senate confirmation for the job.
Obama appointed Dr. Donald Berwick as U.S. government
insurance chief in July 2010 during a Congressional recess to
bypass the Senate, where Republicans held up his confirmation.
Obama resubmitted Berwick's candidacy to the Senate two
months later, but the administration will now nominate his
deputy, Marilyn Tavenner, to head the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS), the White House said on Wednesday.
"It's unfortunate that a small group of Senators obstructed
his nomination, putting political interests above the best
interests of the American people," said Jamie Smith, White
House deputy press secretary.
Medicare and Medicaid, government health programs that
cover millions of elderly and poor Americans, are focal points
of a heated battle in Congress to control the nation's
ballooning deficit.
Berwick helped lead savings efforts through Obama's
signature 2010 healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, but had
become a target of Republicans, who expressed worries he would
ration healthcare to reduce costs.
"(Politicization) has been always been a problem with
healthcare and even more so in the last two or three years and
he was victimized by it," said Chris Jennings, former
healthcare adviser to Democratic President Bill Clinton and
co-director of the Bipartisan Policy Center's health project.
"As a consequence, you have one of the most important
positions in the government being held by a person not
confirmed by the Senate."
Berwick's appointment was set to expire at the end of the
year, but he plans to resign effective Dec. 2, according to an
an email sent to staff at the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services. His future plans remain unclear.
"Our work has been challenging, and the journey is not
complete, but we are now well on our way to achieving a whole
new level of security and quality for health care in America,"
Berwick, a pediatrician and Harvard professor, wrote.
Tavenner is a former Virginia health secretary and hospital
chief executive. A nurse by training, she has been with CMS
since February 2010, first as acting administrator and
currently as principal deputy administrator.
Senator Orrin Hatch, a ranking Republican on the Senate
committee that oversees Medicare, led the opposition to
Berwick's nomination. He said on Wednesday that the Senate must
"carefully scrutinize" Tavenner's nomination.
Republicans opposed to Berwick cited his favorable
statements about the publicly-funded British healthcare system
as evidence he wanted to implement similar policies that would
create a government-run system in the United States.
Tavenner has maintained a lower political profile with her
statements and commentary and has years of industry experience,
so she is unlikely to walk into a similar ring of fire in
Congress, Jennings said.
