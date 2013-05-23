By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 Representative Edward Markey,
a Democrat from Massachusetts, on Thursday became the latest
lawmaker to propose legislation that would give the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration greater regulatory authority over drug
compounding.
U.S. lawmakers, responding to a deadly meningitis outbreak
in 2012, continue to wrestle with ways to regulate the
pharmacies that compound large volumes of drugs for hospitals,
individuals and clinics.
The meningitis outbreak, which has killed 53 people and
sickened more than 700, was linked to tainted steroid injections
distributed by the Framingham, Massachusetts-based New England
Compounding Center.
Markey's proposal differs from legislation approved by a
Senate committee on Wednesday that would give the FDA oversight
only over compounding pharmacies that make sterile products and
ship them across state lines. The agency would not have primary
authority over compounding pharmacies, even very large ones,
that operate within the confines of a single state.
A number of experts have said the risk of contamination of a
sterile product does not substantially change based on whether
it travels across a state line, although the longer a product is
left to sit the greater the potential for bacteria to grow.
The Senate plan places a considerable burden on state boards
of pharmacies who sometimes have limited knowledge of what
individual pharmacies are selling and where.
"State pharmacy regulators vary widely in their ability to
oversee large-scale non-traditional compounding," the Pew
Charitable Trusts, an independent research and public policy
organization wrote in comments earlier this month to the Senate
health committee drafting the bill.
Under the Senate bill, if a compounding pharmacy makes and
ships both sterile and non-sterile products across state lines,
the FDA would have authority over the sterile products, while
the state would have authority over the non-sterile products.
Markey's bill would give the FDA authority over both.
The FDA has expressed broad support for the Senate bill,
with a number of caveats.
The Senate bill would create a new class of drug company,
called "compounding manufacturers," that would be regulated by
the FDA and not by state pharmacy boards. However, they would be
exempt from many of the federal requirements governing
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
The agency is concerned that the Senate bill as written
would allow some companies to masquerade as compounding
manufacturers to skirt regulations that would otherwise require
them to get prior FDA approval before selling a new drug.
In a statement on Wednesday, the FDA said the proposed bill
"does not yet provide the clarity necessary to appropriately
oversee this industry and may limit FDA's ability to effectively
protect the public health." It said it is working with the
committee to address the issues.
It is unclear when the full Senate will take up the
compounding bill, or whether Markey's proposal will advance, but
it appears likely that new rules of some sort will be
established.
"I'm pretty confident the House will pass some legislation,"
said Glenn Engelmann, a former executive with drugmaker
AstraZeneca Plc who now works for the law firm of
McDermott Will & Emery. "There seems to be a lot of momentum to
do something here."
