* TB vaccine seen attacking disease-caused autoimmunity
* Long-term type 1 diabetes patients produce insulin again
* Effect lasts for a week, further trials to boost dosing
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Aug 8 A controversial experimental
cure for type 1 diabetes, using a tuberculosis vaccine invented
a century ago, appears to temporarily vanquish the disease,
according to a study in a handful of patients led by a scientist
long criticized by her peers.
There is no guarantee the results from this early-stage
trial, published on Wednesday in the journal PLoS One, will
stand up in larger studies, which are now under way. Other
diabetes researchers criticized it for going beyond the evidence
in its claims about what caused the observed effects.
If the findings do hold up, however, they would mean that
the generic bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, in use since
1921, can regenerate insulin-secreting cells in the pancreas,
whose loss causes the disease.
"We think we're seeing early evidence of effectiveness,"
said immunology researcher Denise Faustman of Massachusetts
General Hospital, who led the trial. "This simple, inexpensive
vaccine attacks the autoimmunity underlying type 1 diabetes."
That autoimmunity, in which the immune system turns on the
body's own cells rather than invaders, destroys
insulin-producing "islet" cells in the pancreas. As a result,
patients have to regularly inject themselves with insulin to
control their blood sugar, or glucose.
Also known as juvenile diabetes, the disease affects as many
as 3 million Americans, estimates JDRF (formerly the Juvenile
Diabetes Research Foundation). Another 30,000 people in the
United States, half of them adults, are diagnosed every year
with the disease, which has long been considered incurable.
"We found that even low doses of the vaccine could
transiently reverse type 1 diabetes, and this was in patients
who have had the disease for 15 years," said Faustman. The
effect lasted for about one week. "Our measurements showed that
autoimmune T cells that destroy the islet cells died, and we saw
evidence that insulin production was restored."
Other diabetes experts have their doubts. "There is a bit of
magical thinking here," said Dr. Domenico Accili of the Naomi
Berrie Diabetes Center at Columbia University Medical Center.
The idea that BCG wipes out autoimmune cells "is totally
unproved."
REGENERATING ISLET CELLS
The study is nevertheless within the mainstream of current
efforts to cure diabetes, said cellular immunologist Raphael
Clynes of the Berrie Center, who was not involved in the
research.
"Folks had presumed that by the time patients had overt
diabetes, all their islet cells had been destroyed," Clynes
said. "We now know there are preserved islet cells many years
out. The presumption is, if you can get rid of the inflammatory,
autoimmune response, the islet cells could regenerate."
Faustman's research on lab mice, begun in the 1990s,
suggested that one way to get them to do that was with a
compound in the body called tumor necrosis factor. TNF is
difficult to obtain commercially, but the BCG vaccine increases
the body's production of it.
Raising levels of TNF through the vaccine cured type 1
diabetes in mice, Faustman reported a decade ago: With the
autoimmune T cells out of the picture, islet cells regenerated
and began producing healthy amounts of insulin. The journal that
published the study insisted Faustman not use the word
"regeneration," so controversial was the idea that islets could
come back to life. She substituted "restoration."
By 2006, other scientists - including some who had attacked
Faustman's claims of regeneration - had replicated key findings
of her mouse studies, laying the foundation for the clinical
trial.
Three patients with longstanding diabetes received two
injections, four weeks apart, of BCG. Three others received
saline injections, serving as the placebo control.
In two of the three BCG patients, levels of islet-attacking
T cells fell, the scientists reported on Wednesday. Dead
autoimmune cells were released into the bloodstream, a hint that
TNF was killing them as intended. A measure of insulin
production rose. The only placebo patient with similar results
had become infected with the Epstein-Barr virus, which also
triggers production of TNF.
No patients had adverse side effects.
The scientists also reported marked increases in a marker of
the body's own insulin production. (They did not measure insulin
itself because insulin made by the pancreas cannot be
distinguished from the injected form.) "It wasn't to the level
where they could throw away their syringe, but it was a
significant elevation," said Faustman. "And this was in patients
15 years out: Their islet cells weren't dead, as most people
said."
The restored insulin production lasted only a week. In the
trial for which Faustman is recruiting the first of hundreds of
patients she therefore plans to give more frequent BCG shots.
Faustman has already faced significant challenges to her
theory. JDRF rejected her funding requests and circulated a 2003
letter from two of her colleagues at Harvard Medical School,
casting doubt on her work and apologizing to diabetics for
"having their expectations cruelly raised" by stories about her
research.
Reaction to this study was not much better. "The paper shows
that BCG is associated with a transient improvement in a couple
of patients, but it's hard to conclude that TNF is the causative
factor," said Columbia's Clynes.
"It's certainly interesting and worth further
investigation," said JDRF Chief Executive Jeffrey Brewer. "But
it's really important to be careful about how we interpret early
results." Curing type 1 diabetes may finally be within reach, he
said, "but it will be a marathon, not a sprint."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Prudence Crowther)