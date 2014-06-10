By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, June 10
ATLANTA, June 10 The number of American adults
with diabetes has soared to 29 million with another 86 million
at high risk of getting the chronic disease, the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The CDC report, based on data from 2012, illustrated a
continued worrisome rise in diabetes, which can cause serious
health complications including heart disease, stroke, kidney
failure, blindness, amputation of toes, feet or legs, and
premature death.
If the current trends continue, federal health officials
predicted that one in five Americans could have diabetes by 2025
- and one in three by 2050. The CDC said more than 12 percent of
U.S adults had diabetes as of 2012.
"We simply can't sustain this trajectory," said Ann
Albright, director of the CDC's Division of Diabetes
Translation.
The report said that diabetes and its related complications
accounted for $245 billion in total medical costs and lost work
and wages in 2012.
The CDC said the 29 million with diabetes in 2012 marked an
increase of 3 million since 2010.
Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by high blood
sugar levels and is closely linked to obesity. Many cases could
be prevented by healthy eating, weight loss and moderate
exercise, experts say.
"If we want to reduce the overall burden of diabetes in our
nation, we have to focus on preventing diabetes in the first
place," said Edward Gregg, chief of the CDC's Epidemiology and
Statistics Branch, Division of Diabetes Translation.
One in four people with diabetes is unaware of their
condition, according to the CDC. Early diagnosis is important
and the disease is managed with insulin and other medications
that can lower blood sugar levels and control blood pressure,
experts say.
Hispanics, blacks and American Indians are twice as likely
to be diagnosed with diabetes as non-Hispanic white adults, the
CDC said.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Will Dunham)