March 29 One of five people being monitored by
an Omaha, Nebraska medical center after possible exposure to the
Ebola virus in West Africa has been hospitalized for a health
problem unrelated to Ebola, health officials said on Sunday.
The person, who does not have Ebola, was jogging Saturday
afternoon near the Nebraska Medicine medical center when the
person "had a cardiac issue." The person, who has not been
identified, was admitted to the hospital and is in stable
condition, the hospital said.
"It is important for everyone to understand this patient
does not have Ebola," says Phil Smith, medical director of the
Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. "There is no risk to hospital
staff, patients, those assisting at the scene or the public."
The individual is one of five health care workers who are
being monitored for 21 days after participating in a mission to
Sierra Leone where a colleague tested positive for Ebola.
More than 10,000 people have died from an Ebola outbreak
that has plagued the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone over the last year.
