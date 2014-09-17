By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The United States needs to
improve its medical care for people nearing death, a move that
might cut rising healthcare costs, an Institute of Medicine
(IOM) study said on Wednesday.
The 507-page "Dying in America" study is aimed at opening a
debate on how the U.S. healthcare system treats Americans
nearing death and urges comprehensive care to improve the
quality of life in their final days.
The study was spurred by allegations that under the 2010
Affordable Care Act doctors who would advise patients about
end-of-life issues would be part of "death panels" that would
judge who would live and who would die. The proposal never
became law.
When political leaders hesitate to discuss end-of-life
issues, "it is incumbent on others to ... promote a reasoned and
respectful public discourse on the subject," IOM President Dr
Victor Dzau and former IOM President Dr Harvey Fineberg wrote.
Doctors need training in how to talk to patients about
planning for their deaths since more than a quarter of U.S.
adults have given little or no thought to about how they would
like to die, the report said.
That has occurred even though polls show that many Americans
worry about the potential high costs of care near the end of
life and do not want to be a burden on family members, the study
said.
One benefit of improved end-of-life programs could be lower
healthcare spending in the United States, which reached $2.8
trillion in 2012, the study said.
A 2011 analysis showed that a patient's directive limiting
treatment near the end of life could save $5,585 per death in
areas of the United States with high healthcare costs, it said.
One healthcare program saved $2,000 a month per patient when
treatment was aligned with patients' end-of-life preferences and
care that was more coordinated.
The report recommended that insurers and healthcare
providers provide incentives to hold down the need for emergency
services and that the use of electronic healthcare records be
increased.
Public health organizations and consumer and religious
groups also should encourage people to decide about how they
wish to be treated if they are nearing death, the report
recommended.
The nonprofit IOM is part of the National Academies, which
advise the U.S. government on scientific and technical issues.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)