* Guidelines on premium tax credits, eligibility
* HHS gives extra $185 million to 13 states for exchanges
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The U.S. government on
Friday laid out incentives for states and people to participate
in health insurance exchanges, including tax credits and
funding grants for the states.
The health regulators also clarified how they will decide
who is eligible to participate in the exchanges, a key program
under President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul.
The exchanges are envisioned as open marketplaces of
competing insurance plans that allow uninsured people and small
businesses to band together to negotiate cheaper rates.
In the guidelines released on Friday, the U.S. Health and
Human Services and Treasury departments outlined the premium
tax credits to help Americans afford private insurance. They
also detailed processes to check income and determine
eligibility for federal subsidies such as Medicaid, the state
insurance program for the poor.
States, insurance companies and patient groups have been
awaiting these details because they are critical to
establishing the exchanges.
The HHS on Friday also awarded 13 states and the District
of Columbia $185 million in grants to help them build the
exchanges. Last year, HHS gave $50 million in planning grants
to nearly all states and $241 million in "early innovator"
grants to help seven states establish exchanges that other
local governments could use as a model.
States are facing a deadline of Jan. 1, 2013, to submit
detailed plans for how their exchanges will work, or the HHS
would come in and do the work to ensure the exchanges are
operational by 2014.
HHS and the Treasury department are soliciting comments on
the guidelines, which are here: r.reuters.com/zut23s.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh, Anna Yukhananov and Andrew
Seaman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)