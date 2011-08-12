* Guidelines on premium tax credits, eligibility process
* Consumers to have "one-stop" shop for getting insurance
* HHS gives extra $185 million to 13 states for exchanges
By Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 The U.S. government on
Friday laid out incentives for states and people to participate
in health insurance exchanges, including tax credits and
funding grants for the states.
Health regulators also clarified how they expect states to
determine who is eligible to join this program under President
Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul.
The exchanges are envisioned as open marketplaces of
competing insurance plans that allow uninsured people and small
businesses to band together to negotiate cheaper rates.
In the guidelines, released on Friday, the U.S. Health and
Human Services and Treasury departments said states need to
provide a "one-stop shop" system that can tell people what
insurance programs and tax credits they're eligible for --
including federal/state Medicaid insurance program for the
poor.
States, insurance companies, employers and patient groups
have been awaiting these details because they are critical to
establishing exchanges expected to be functional by 2014.
"This is finally giving states the kind of details they
need to move forward with setting up the exchanges," said
Kathleen Stoll, director of health policy at Families USA, a
patient advocacy group.
The HHS on Friday also awarded 13 states and the District
of Columbia $185 million in grants to help them build the
exchanges. Three more states had received another $35 million
in such establishment grants in May. For a list of grants,
Last year, HHS also gave $50 million in planning grants to
nearly all states and $241 million in "early innovator" grants
to help seven states establish exchanges that other local
governments could use as a model. Two of those seven, Oklahoma
and Kansas, have since returned the money. [ID:nN1E7781U7]
States are facing a deadline of Jan. 1, 2013, to submit
detailed plans for how their exchanges will work, or the HHS
will come in and do the work to ensure the exchanges are up and
running by 2014.
The HHS in July released the first wave of federal
guidelines, giving states great flexibility in setting up the
exchanges' infrastructure and the deadlines to do so.
[ID:nN1E76A0UG] It also created incentives for insurance
companies to enroll patients with chronic conditions, who
typically have more expensive needs.
One more crucial element that HHS has yet to release is the
benefits that plans would have to provide.
SINGLE APPLICATION, MANY INCENTIVES
The regulators have been under pressure to release more
details of how they want the exchanges to work as
Republican-led states balk at the notion of supporting the
reform and as many of those actually making progress worry
about meeting the deadlines.
Friday's proposed rules highlight the expectation of a
smooth connection between state-run exchanges and the federal
systems to make sure they connect and share information.
For example, the exchanges should be able to plug into
federal tax databases to check income status and determine
eligibility for federal subsidies or tax credits -- from a
single, one-time application.
"This is not an '800' number you call and submit your
information and maybe hear back later down the road," HHS
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told reporters.
"This is actually a system that anticipates real-time
ability to connect consumers to a plan they are eligible for."
The government will offer individuals and families tax
incentives that make it cheaper to buy insurance coverage on
the exchanges. The amount of the tax credit will be tailored
to income and the insurance premium.
Households that don't have enough cash to pay the insurance
premium up front can get advance payments from the Treasury
Department directly to the insurance company.
On average, individuals will get $5,000 in premium tax
credits each year, the Congressional Budget Office estimates.
The premium will be available for people who earn between 100
and 400 percent of the federal poverty level -- which was
between $22,350 and $89,400 for a family of four in 2011.
People without employer-sponsored insurance and those who
cannot afford their employer's insurance are eligible for
premium tax credits.
HHS and the Treasury department are soliciting comments on
the guidelines, which can be found at:
