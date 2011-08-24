* 71 percent of employers to keep health coverage

* Only 9 pct plan to definitely end coverage

* 20 pct of those surveyed unsure

* Penalties would hit some employers who drop coverage

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Almost three-quarters of medium to big companies will keep offering healthcare benefits to employees once state-based insurance exchanges kick off in 2014, according to a survey by a prominent benefits consulting group.

The study adds to a growing body of research tracking the effect of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul on employers, where most working-age Americans get their health coverage.

Less than a third of the surveyed employers felt confident that the exchanges would offer a viable alternative to coverage sponsored by the company, according to the voluntary survey conducted in July by Towers Watson and released on Wednesday.

Only nine percent of U.S. mid- to large-sized companies plan to end their healthcare benefits after state-based insurance exchanges launch in 2014, and six percent may do so without fully compensating their employees.

Twenty percent are unsure what they will do, according to the survey.

The U.S. healthcare overhaul passed last year requires all states by 2014 to have insurance exchanges, open marketplaces of competing insurance plans. In the first few years, the exchanges will only be open to individuals and small businesses -- those with at most 50 or 100 employees.

For employers, the exchanges could offer a chance to do away with hefty healthcare benefits costs as individual employees get a new venue to receive presumably attractive coverage.

To prevent an exodus, the healthcare reform law includes penalties that would hit bigger employers that offer no coverage if their workers end up receiving federal premium tax credits.

"The penalty in pretty much all cases is going to be a lesser amount than what they'd have to pay to subsidize employees' premiums," said Sabrina Corlette, who studies exchanges as a research professor at the Georgetown Health Policy Institute.

"But you're going to find out that these kinds of decisions, they're not just pure dollars-and-cents decisions for employers."

The Towers Watson findings align with Congressional Budget Office estimates but contradict a controversial study from consulting firm McKinsey, which found at least 30 percent of employers are like to stop offering health insurance in 2014. [ID:nN07163330]

Various industries and sectors will react differently when the exchanges do roll out, depending on factors such as corporate culture, employee demographics or how much money they have on hand, said Ron Fontanetta, senior health care consulting leader at Towers Watson.

"The penalty in and of itself is not likely to drive the decision; it's a combination of looking at that and the alternatives that their employees will have available through the exchanges," he said.

Fontanetta said more employers are likely to eliminate their plans for retired employees than for active ones.

The survey found most companies were actively preparing for the rollout of the healthcare reform -- even though almost half said they were not confident it would happen in the planned timeline -- as well as planning for steadily rising healthcare costs.

As part of that preparation, Fontanetta said companies are increasingly looking at ways to encourage their workers to stay healthy.

In a big increase from the current 8 percent, 57 percent of employers said that in the coming years they would consider rewarding or penalizing workers based on health measures such as blood pressure or cholesterol.

The annual Towers Watson Health Care Trend Survey collected voluntary responses from 368 U.S. employers, or about 12 percent of those that received the questions.

Almost 40 percent of the respondents had more than 10,000 employees. A quarter were in the manufacturing industry and about a third were from the Midwest. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)