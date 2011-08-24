* 71 percent of employers to keep health coverage
* Only 9 pct plan to definitely end coverage
* 20 pct of those surveyed unsure
* Penalties would hit some employers who drop coverage
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Almost three-quarters of
medium to big companies will keep offering healthcare benefits
to employees once state-based insurance exchanges kick off in
2014, according to a survey by a prominent benefits consulting
group.
The study adds to a growing body of research tracking the
effect of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul on
employers, where most working-age Americans get their health
coverage.
Less than a third of the surveyed employers felt confident
that the exchanges would offer a viable alternative to coverage
sponsored by the company, according to the voluntary survey
conducted in July by Towers Watson and released on Wednesday.
Only nine percent of U.S. mid- to large-sized companies
plan to end their healthcare benefits after state-based
insurance exchanges launch in 2014, and six percent may do so
without fully compensating their employees.
Twenty percent are unsure what they will do, according to
the survey.
The U.S. healthcare overhaul passed last year requires all
states by 2014 to have insurance exchanges, open marketplaces
of competing insurance plans. In the first few years, the
exchanges will only be open to individuals and small businesses
-- those with at most 50 or 100 employees.
For employers, the exchanges could offer a chance to do
away with hefty healthcare benefits costs as individual
employees get a new venue to receive presumably attractive
coverage.
To prevent an exodus, the healthcare reform law includes
penalties that would hit bigger employers that offer no
coverage if their workers end up receiving federal premium tax
credits.
"The penalty in pretty much all cases is going to be a
lesser amount than what they'd have to pay to subsidize
employees' premiums," said Sabrina Corlette, who studies
exchanges as a research professor at the Georgetown Health
Policy Institute.
"But you're going to find out that these kinds of
decisions, they're not just pure dollars-and-cents decisions
for employers."
The Towers Watson findings align with Congressional Budget
Office estimates but contradict a controversial study from
consulting firm McKinsey, which found at least 30 percent of
employers are like to stop offering health insurance in 2014.
[ID:nN07163330]
Various industries and sectors will react differently when
the exchanges do roll out, depending on factors such as
corporate culture, employee demographics or how much money they
have on hand, said Ron Fontanetta, senior health care
consulting leader at Towers Watson.
"The penalty in and of itself is not likely to drive the
decision; it's a combination of looking at that and the
alternatives that their employees will have available through
the exchanges," he said.
Fontanetta said more employers are likely to eliminate
their plans for retired employees than for active ones.
The survey found most companies were actively preparing for
the rollout of the healthcare reform -- even though almost half
said they were not confident it would happen in the planned
timeline -- as well as planning for steadily rising healthcare
costs.
As part of that preparation, Fontanetta said companies are
increasingly looking at ways to encourage their workers to stay
healthy.
In a big increase from the current 8 percent, 57 percent of
employers said that in the coming years they would consider
rewarding or penalizing workers based on health measures such
as blood pressure or cholesterol.
The annual Towers Watson Health Care Trend Survey collected
voluntary responses from 368 U.S. employers, or about 12
percent of those that received the questions.
Almost 40 percent of the respondents had more than 10,000
employees. A quarter were in the manufacturing industry and
about a third were from the Midwest.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)