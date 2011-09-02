(Corrects quote in paragraph 15 to say "employees" instead of
* South Carolina wary of federal health exchanges
* Will not accept any more funding to set them up
* Research into options continues nonetheless
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 South Carolina does not want
any more federal money to set up an insurance exchange, the
state's health regulator said on Thursday, citing fears about
the strings attached to the funds.
South Carolina joins a handful of other Republican states
rejecting millions of dollars in federal grants tied to
insurance exchanges that are a key aspect of the Affordable
Care Act, the Obama administration's healthcare overhaul.
The exchanges are envisioned as open marketplaces for
competing insurance plans where uninsured people and small
businesses can band together to negotiate cheaper rates.
"State agencies have a very bad habit of chasing any money
that comes to them ... pursuing the money instead of pursuing
their visions and their goals," said Tony Keck, who heads South
Carolina's Health and Human Services Department.
"We're not planning on taking any further money for the
exchanges," he told Reuters. "We are worried that the federal
government seems to be saying that states should become the
back office managers for the private insurance market and we're
not sure that's a good use for the state resources."
States face a Jan. 1, 2013, deadline to submit detailed
plans for the exchanges or the U.S. Health and Human Services
Department will come in and build them itself.
Whether run by states, HHS or a combination of the two, the
exchanges have to be up and running by 2014, according to the
law passed last year.
With deadlines looming there is concern about a smooth and
timely roll-out of the healthcare reform, especially as many
Republican governors want to block the new law supported
largely by Democratic lawmakers.
The HHS has awarded states $1 million planning grants to
research exchange options and the administration is now sending
out applications for establishment grants, which South Carolina
plans to skip.
Seven states received much larger amounts of federal
funding to establish prototype exchanges other governments
could use as a model. Two of those states, Oklahoma and Kansas,
have since returned the money. [ID:nN1E7781U7]
But even though Republican Governor Nikki Haley "remains an
equal opportunity opponent of ObamaCare," according to her
spokesman, South Carolina officials say it is too soon to tell
what the state will do about the exchange plan. But like other
states whose executive branches adamantly oppose Obama's
reforms, the work on an exchange quietly continues in South
Carolina
The state has created a planning committee that is holding
a meeting on Thursday and, using the $1 million federal grant,
will continue to analyze various structures South Carolina can
adopt before or after 2014.
The committee is getting background briefings from industry
consultants and is working on a final report to be sent to
Haley and state lawmakers by the end of October, said Gary
Thibault, program manager for the exchange planning grant.
Among the options being weighed by South Carolina is a plan
to seek help from the private sector to create a separate --
and perhaps cheaper -- exchange that would satisfy the state's
public health goals.
"Our question is ... why does the federal government have
to bankroll all of this, especially when there are private
solutions ... that are already out there running millions of
employees' insurance in exchanges?" Keck said.
He says the state is taking a "wait-and-see approach" and
is eager for more details from HHS on how the government
expects the exchanges to work.
"The (federal) dollars really bother me," Keck said. "It
comes with strings attached and then, all of a sudden, their
agenda is your agenda."
Local newspaper The State first reported Governor Haley's
plan to refuse more federal funding. Neither Haley's office nor
the state's health department have issued any official
statements on the decision.
