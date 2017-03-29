(Adds Breakingviews link)
March 29 Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald
Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
has outlined measures he would take to untangle his ties to the
pharmaceutical industry if confirmed by the Senate.
In an ethics disclosure form filed with the Department of
Health and Human Services on Tuesday, Gottlieb said he would
resign from multiple corporate boards including GlaxoSmithKline
Plc and consulting positions.
Gottlieb's financial ties to the healthcare industry are
extensive. If confirmed he has agreed to recuse himself from
matters in which he has a financial interest and divest his
holdings in about 20 mostly small healthcare companies.
Gottlieb, 44, is widely expected to be confirmed, though his
pharmaceutical ties are likely to be scrutinized by Democrats.
For the past decade he has been a partner at New Enterprise
Associates, a large venture capital fund with investments in the
life sciences.
He would also resign from his position at the investment
firm T.R. Winston & Co, and said he would not perform any
consulting work while running the agency or participate in any
matter involving previous clients for a year after last
providing services to a client.
Gottlieb, a resident fellow at the conservative American
Enterprise Institute think tank, is viewed favorably by the drug
industry. He would be responsible for implementing key elements
in the recently passed 21st Century Cures Act, which calls on
the agency to streamline the drug approval process.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)