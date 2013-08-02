(Corrects headline to show FDA issues rules, not proposed
rules; repeats to fix story number)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON Labels declaring foods to be
"gluten-free" will need to meet new standards set by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration.
The standards, announced on Friday, are designed to protect
patients with celiac disease, an inflammatory condition of the
intestine triggered by gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley
and rye. It affects about 3 million people in the United States.
Under the new rules, any food bearing a gluten-free label
must have less than .002 percent of gluten. The European Union
and Canada have implemented the same gluten-free standards.
Food manufacturers have one year to comply with the rule.
Labels that boast "no gluten," "free of gluten" and "without
gluten" must also meet the standard.
"It's enormously important for these people to have as much
variety to choose from as possible," Michael Taylor, the FDA's
deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine, said in
an interview.
The FDA believes most foods with a gluten-free label
currently meet the standard, Taylor said.
Gluten-free labeled foods have not previously been subject
to a legal standard, posing a danger for many celiac patients,
said Francine Fazio, vice president of the Celiacs Resource
Group, a support group for celiac patients.
"It's so hard to go through the aisles and buy foods that
are safe and tasty," Fazio said. "Now we can buy food with
confidence that's safe to eat, just like the general public."
Consuming gluten can cause nutritional deficiencies in
celiac patients and lead to osteoporosis, stunted growth,
infertility, miscarriages, intestinal cancers and other health
problems, according to the FDA.
Gluten is naturally present in wheat, rye, barley and
hybrids. It is also sometimes present in vitamin and nutrient
supplements, lip balms and some medications.
The FDA began examining potential regulations more than six
years ago when Congress passed the Food Allergen Labeling and
Consumer Protection Act, requiring the FDA to develop guidelines
for gluten-free labels.
The agency proposed gluten-free regulations in 2007 but did
not finalize them. The delay came from scientific assessments,
interaction with the celiac community and a safety assessment to
validate 20 parts per million as a safe cut-off level, Taylor
said.
More than 95 percent of celiac patients go undiagnosed,
according to the National Institutes of Health. Undiagnosed
celiac disease can quadruple the risk of death, according to
studies from the Mayo Clinic.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)