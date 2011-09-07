MIAMI, Sept 7 U.S. authorities said on Wednesday they had charged 91 people, including doctors and nurses, for their alleged participation in Medicare fraud involving approximately $295 million in false billing.

Attorney General Eric Holder, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and FBI Executive Assistant Director Shawn Henry announced the charges in Washington, saying they resulted from coordinated operations in eight U.S. cities carried out by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force. (Reporting by Tom Brown in Miami and Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Eric Beech)