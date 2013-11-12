Nov 12 The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association on Tuesday announced new clinical practice guidelines aimed at cutting the risk of heart disease, the number one killer for both men and women in the United States. The following are heart disease statistics, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* About 600,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, or 1 in 4 deaths

* About 715,000 Americans have a heart attack each year with about 525,000 of them a first heart attack

* Coronary heart disease caused by clogged arteries is the most common form of heart disease, killing more than 385,000 people annually

* Coronary heart disease costs the United States $108.9 billion each year in health care services, medicines, and lost productivity.

* Health factors that increase the risk of heart disease include: high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol use, lack of physical activity