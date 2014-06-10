(Adds industry, medical reaction, paragraphs 9-11)
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. health officials on
Monday finalized manufacturing guidelines for infant formula
makers that aim to ensure products sold for babies meet certain
quality controls to keep them safe.
The rule, to be officially released on Tuesday, includes
requiring companies to test for salmonella and cronobacter, two
bacteria that can cause particularly severe illness in babies,
the Food and Drug Administration said.
The move follows several, high-profile nationwide recalls of
various formula products in the past several years that have hit
the multi-billion-dollar industry, which has increasingly sought
to expand by selling formulas aimed at older infants and
toddlers.
In 2010, Abbott Laboratories recalled 5 million
containers of its Similac products because of possible
contamination from insect parts. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
in 2011 saw its shares fall when stores pulled some
powdered versions of its Enfamil product over concerns about
infection, although the FDA later said a recall was not needed.
While public health officials generally say breast milk is
best for babies, they acknowledge that many infants get all or
part of their nutrition through formula. The new rule, the FDA
said, is aimed at establishing "good manufacturing practices"
that many companies have already adopted voluntarily.
It only applies to formula marketed for "for use by healthy
infants without unusual medical or dietary problems," the FDA
said in a statement.
Under the regulation, companies must screen formula for
salmonella, which can cause diarrhea and fever resulting in
particularly severe problems for babies. They must also check
for cronobacter, which is known to live in dry conditions such
as powdered formula and cause swelling of the brain known as
meningitis in infants.
While the FDA does not approve infant formula products
before they can be sold, companies under the rule must also test
their products' nutrient content and show that their formulas
can "support normal physical growth," the agency said.
The International Formula Council said it strongly supported
finalization of the regulation.
"As an industry, we are proud of our record and support any
effort that further advances infant formula safety and quality,"
Mardi Mountford, executive vice president of the industry
group, said in a statement.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents
physicians who treat babies and children, also welcomed the
regulation.
Other infant formula manufacturers include Nestle SA
, which makes Gerber brand formula, and Hain Celestial
Group Inc, maker of Earth's Best. Perrigo Co
manufactures many store-brand formulas.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Hay, Peter Cooney
and Leslie Adler)