By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK, April 7
NEW YORK, April 7 The percentage of Americans
without health insurance dipped to its lowest in nearly six
years due in part to U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law, commonly known as Obamacare, according to a Gallup
poll released on Monday.
Some 15.6 percent of Americans lacked health insurance in he
first three months of 2014, down from a high of 18 percent in
late 2013, according to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index
survey.
"'Obamacare' appears to be accomplishing its goal of
increasing the percentage of Americans with health insurance
coverage," the report said.
Black and low-income Americans saw some of the most
pronounced drops in the uninsured rate, with declines of more
than 3 percentage points.
Hispanics remained the group most likely not to be insured,
with more than one in three individuals lacking coverage, though
the level dropped nearly 2 points in the first quarter,
according to the poll of 43,500 adult Americans between January
and March. It has a margin of error of 1 percentage point.
The percentage of Americans without health insurance has
generally trended upward over the past six years. Gallup began
tracking insurance coverage in 2008, starting at a low of 14.5
percent and increasing every subsequent year except for 2012.
Obamacare's individual mandate, which requires most
Americans to obtain coverage or face a fine, went into effect in
January and the law's first enrollment period ended March 31.
The government granted a deadline extension into April for those
who faced technical difficulties while signing up.
The White House last week reported a total of 7.1 million
private insurance enrollments through the Affordable Care Act's
health insurance exchanges, exceeding most expectations, despite
a troubled rollout in October 2013.
An additional 3 million signed up for Medicaid,
government-provided health insurance for low-income people, the
administration said Friday, bringing the total number of
sign-ups to over 10 million.
Republicans have consistently campaigned against the law,
making at least 50 attempts to repeal it since it was signed in
2010. Opposition to Obamacare also figures prominently in many
2014 midterm Congressional campaigns.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not yet
released its April enrollment report, Gallup researchers said,
but the survey's findings matched the government's last figures.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum)