By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Aug 20 Some doctors really mean it
when they say they do not take health insurance. For others, it
is more of a nuanced statement.
Consumers trying to decipher the difference have to ask a
lot of questions to figure out how to manage their bills.
Here are the three key scenarios facing consumers:
* "I do not take your insurance, but I will work with you on
the price."
A growing number of doctors simply are not taking contracts
with insurance companies, although the concentration varies by
region and by specialty. That leaves patients to pay the market
rate the doctor charges, and then submit a receipt to get
reimbursement for out-of-network coverage, if they have it.
In some cases, the pickings can be slim for in-network docs.
For example, 45 percent of psychiatrists do not participate in
insurance networks, according to JAMA Psychiatry.
"The burden of getting the forms right and getting all the
paperwork is placed on the physician," says Dinah Miller, a
psychiatrist who practices in Baltimore and co-authors a blog
called Shrink Rap (here). "If
you're seeing eight or nine patients a day, and several bounce,
it's a lot of uncompensated time."
Primary care physicians are opting out, too. Some are moving
to a concierge model, in which patients pay a subscription fee
like $150 a month to see their doctor.
Membership in the Association of American Physicians and
Surgeons, a conservative-libertarian group of private-pay
doctors, increases by about 10 percent a year, says Jane Orient,
executive director of the organization, which has 5,000 members.
Many doctors who say they don't take insurance will make
deals with patients on an individual basis. One key negotiating
tip is to know what your in-network rate would be, typically a
discount of about 40 percent, suggests Joe Mondy, a spokesman
for insurer Cigna.
You can get this information through your provider's online
tools or by calling the customer service line. But Mondy says to
be aware that the private provider is not bound to accept that
price.
* "I will submit the receipt for you, see what I get from
the insurance company and work with you on the difference."
This process is typically referred to as balance billing. It
is largely frowned upon for in-network charges, and even
restricted in some states. But it still goes on in the
private-pay world, and often results in a confusing morass of
paperwork.
Even insurance executives find themselves negotiating the
fray. Chris Reidl, director of product for national accounts at
insurer Aetna, paid an up-front fee to one doctor and
then submitted the bill to the insurance company. When the
insurance company reimbursed the doctor for the visit, the
office refunded the fee she had paid.
Consumers need to be on top of this process and pour over
their benefits statements to track the various payments. They
also need to keep after their doctors' offices to get their
money back.
* "I will try to negotiate a better rate with your insurance
company."
Some providers have back-channel communications with
insurance companies, trying to get a better reimbursement so
their patients end up paying less out of pocket.
Amy Gordon, a lawyer focusing on benefits issues at
McDermott, Will & Emery in Chicago, facilitates some of these
discussions, trying to get everyone on the same page.
Gordon gives the example of a chiropractor who has a number
of patients on one employer's plan. The going rate for a visit
is $200, and the out-of-network reimbursement offered is $50.
The provider has to choose whether to charge the patients the
remainder or discount it.
"Being out $150 for one person is bad, but being out that
much for 10 people is worse," she says. So the provider tries to
get more from the insurance company, and the insurance company
tries to get the provider to join its network. The insurer and
the doctor may end up settling on an $80 reimbursement, and the
patients only have to pay the equivalent of a $20 co-pay.
"A lot of this can be avoided with planning, and finding if
there is an acceptable in-network provider," Gordon says.
"If you still want to go out of network, you can ask the
insurance company to give you an estimate of what they would
pay, and then you can at least make a more informed decision."
