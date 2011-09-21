CRYSTAL CITY, Virginia, Sept 20 State health
officials weighing the 2014 arrival of insurance exchanges
heard little about the federally run option in a two-day
meeting with U.S. health regulators.
States are facing three options in building the exchanges,
a key aspect of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul
passed last year: run one themselves, do it in a partnership
with the federal government or let the Health and Human
Services Department take over entirely.
"I haven't learned anything new about what the federal
exchange would look like," said one state insurance official
who attended the meeting that was closed to reporters.
Representatives from 46 states, the District of Columbia
and two U.S. territories -- those that received federal grants
to develop insurance exchanges -- gathered at a hotel here on
Monday and Tuesday.
The exchanges are envisioned as open marketplaces where
uninsured people and small businesses can band together to
negotiate cheaper rates. With deadlines looming, there is
concern about their smooth and timely roll-out, especially as
many Republican governors seek to block implementation of the
law supported largely by Democratic lawmakers. [ID:nN1E7781U7]
According to slides posted online by the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees progress on the
exchanges, the federally-run exchanges will "look to state
standards to harmonize rules inside and outside the exchanges"
and could charge insurers user fees to run it.
It did became clear, three attendees said, that states
partnering with the federal government would effectively give
up authority over determining who is eligible to enroll in an
exchange.
"That was an interesting thing to figure out, that wasn't
something that a state could keep... at least initially," said
April Todd-Malmlov, with Minnesota's Department of Health.
She said some states were concerned what that meant for
their Medicaid programs for the poor, which have historically
been managed at the state level.
Federal officials on Monday proposed more details on the
partnership model, outlining some choices in what the federal
government can do as a partner.
The partnership model, meant largely to help states
transition into their own exchanges, offers three options. One
lets states take the lead with participating insurance plans,
another gives states the role of assisting consumers in
understanding their options, and the third includes both.
