NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. medical advisers are
considering whether there is scientific justification for
allowing human studies of a controversial procedure known as
"three-parent in vitro fertilization (IVF)," a technique
supporters say could prevent horrific genetic defects but that
critics believe could lead to designer babies.
During two days of public hearings starting on Tuesday,
scientists were scheduled to present their research to outside
advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The agency
will decide whether safety concerns raised by three-parent IVF
are minimal enough to allow clinical trials to begin.
The committee is focusing only on the science, and at the
end of Tuesday's hearing some committee members expressed
concern that animal research cannot yet show that human studies
would be safe for women and any children born via the
three-parent technique.
Several panelists felt "there was probably not enough data
in animals . . . to move on to human trials without answering a
few additional questions" about safety, said committee chairman
Dr. Evan Snyder of the Sanford/Burnham Medical Research
Institute in La Jolla, California, in summarizing their views at
the end of Tuesday's session.
Although the panel has not been asked to consider legal or
ethical issues, members of the public focused on those. Speakers
warned the panel that use of three-parent IVF "could alter the
human species," represented "an unprecedented level of
experimentation on non-consenting human subjects" (meaning any
children born via the technique), and "could open the door to
genetically modified children" who would be "manufactured
products."
In the three-parent procedure, one man would donate sperm
and all its DNA for in-vitro fertilization. The would-be
biological mother would contribute the egg and most of its DNA.
But if the mother carries harmful genetic mutations in cellular
structures called mitochondria, scientists would remove her
unhealthy mitochondria and substitute those of a second woman so
the baby would not inherit a potentially devastating
"mitochondrial disease."
Allowing such procedures "would produce genetically modified
human beings," Marcy Darnovsky, executive director of the
Berkeley, California-based Center for Genetics and Society, a
non-profit that focuses on genetic and reproductive
technologies, told the committee.
If the FDA allows clinical trials, she warned, it would
introduce "a regime of high-tech consumer eugenics" and
represent "the first time a government body had okayed genetic
changes for humans and their descendants."
Although the FDA committee is considering only scientific
issues, such as whether animal research can show mitochondrial
manipulation is safe or not, the agency said it is prepared to
go beyond that.
"We have heard the concerns expressed at the advisory
committee meeting, and will take the information back to
consider whether we need to facilitate a public discussion and,
if so, how best to do this," spokeswoman Jen Rodriguez told
Reuters.
PREVENTING DISEASE
Some human eggs contain mutations in little-known genes
inside mitochondria, which are structures that produce energy,
fight viruses and perform other crucial functions in all cells.
Scientists have identified about 700 mutations in
mitochondrial DNA that cause what Dr. Salvatore DiMauro of
Columbia University described to the FDA panel as "a Pandora's
box of diseases," including recurrent strokes, seizures,
blindness, deafness, diabetes, and a brain-destroying illness
called necrotizing encephalopathy.
Mitochondrial disease cannot be diagnosed prenatally,
DiMauro said. In the United States, biologist Shoukhrat
Mitalipov of Oregon Health and Science University told the
committee that up to 4,000 children per year are born with
inherited mitochondrial mutations. Mitochondrial diseases, he
added, are incurable.
That has spurred research on how to strip out mitochondria
with genetic mutations and replace them with healthy
mitochondria.
One technique, pioneered at Newcastle University in England,
starts with a fertilized egg whose mitochondria contain
mutations. Scientists remove the embryo-to-be's genome, also
called nuclear DNA. This DNA is then injected into an egg from a
second woman whose mitochondrial DNA is healthy and whose own
nuclear DNA has been removed. Result: a fertilized egg with
healthy mitochondria and its parents' nuclear DNA.
Another technique, called maternal spindle transfer, starts
with an unfertilized egg from a woman with mitochondrial
mutations, explained Oregon's Mitalipov, who has used the
technique in monkeys and said it is ready for human trials. The
egg's genome is removed and injected into a healthy egg whose
own genome has been removed. The egg, with standard DNA from the
mother-to-be and mitochondrial DNA from the egg donor, is then
fertilized with the would-be father's sperm.
Last year, British health authorities announced that they
would draft regulations for three-parent assisted reproduction.
The regulations have yet to be issued and would require the
consent of Parliament to be implemented.
Although some opponents of mitochondrial manipulation raise
the specter of genetic engineering, replacing mutation-filled
mitochondria with healthy ones would not be genetic engineering
in the usual understanding of the term. It would not make a
child smarter, more athletic, more attractive, or otherwise
different from what his genome and environment would otherwise
produce.
The phrase "designer babies conjures up the wrong message,"
panel member John Gearhart, a stem-cell scientist at the
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, said in
discussing media coverage of the issue. "That leads to a
complete misunderstanding on the part of the public of what this
is all about."
The FDA has authority over any clinical trials of
mitochondrial manipulation as part of its mandate to protect
human research subjects, which in this case includes women and
any children born from the procedure.
For over a decade, the FDA has forbidden production of
three-parent embryos in humans without its explicit permission.
In 2001, researchers combined ingredients from healthy eggs with
the eggs of infertile women and fertilized the merged ova with
sperm. Just over a dozen live births resulted, but since then
under the FDA ban U.S. scientists have used the techniques only
on mice, monkeys, cows and other animals.
