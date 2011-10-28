* 51 pct of Americans report unfavorable view
* Fewer Democrats feel favorable about the law
* Views were roughly evenly split since law passed in 2010
Oct 28 Americans' opinion of President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform in October reached its lowest point
since the law passed in March 2010, according to a monthly poll
by the non-profit, non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
The view of the law has been roughly evenly split since its
passage, but in October 51 percent said they had an unfavorable
opinion, while 34 percent said their opinion was favorable,
poll results released on Friday showed.
In September, the split was 43 percent to 41 percent. And
October's gap is closest to the one the poll tracked in July
2010, when the division was 50 percent to 35 percent.
The gap widened largely because the law appeared to be
falling out of favor with Democrats, whose support dropped to
its lowest point of 52 percent from 65 percent in September.
Although Democrats were still much likelier to view the law
favorably than Republicans or independents, the percentage of
Democrats who said they and their families were better off
under the healthcare law dropped significantly to 27 percent in
October from 43 percent in September.
As Republican candidates are gearing up in the effort to
unseat Obama in 2012, the healthcare law has become one of the
major sticking points and Mitt Romney's campaign has fielded
shots at his own healthcare law in Massachusetts that, his
opponents argue, closely mirrors Obama's.
The Kaiser poll in October found that almost three-quarters
of Americans and about 70 percent of likely Republican primary
voters didn't know enough about former Massachusett Governor
Romney's law to form an opinion about it, judge its
effectiveness or compare it to Obama's.
The Kaiser Health Tracking Poll surveyed a nationally
representative random sample of 1,223 Americans 18 and older
between October 13 and 18 through telephone interviews.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)