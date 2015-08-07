By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 7 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
will send state health inspectors to New York City on Saturday
to help inspect cooling towers in response to a deadly outbreak
of Legionnaires' disease, officials said on Friday.
The move, made in partnership with the federal Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, came after city officials
ordered owners of buildings with cooling towers to disinfect
them within 14 days. The state is also providing building
managers and landlords with free Legionella testing through
October.
City health officials have found five cooling towers that
tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the
disease, a severe kind of pneumonia. They said they were
confident one of those towers was the source of the outbreak in
the city's South Bronx area.
"While it's clearly a severe outbreak in the Bronx, this is
a statewide issue," State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said
at a news conference.
He said the department had been testing for the disease in
New York and in other parts of the state.
Ten people in the South Bronx have died and 101 people have
been sickened by the disease since July 10.
Marvin Montgomery, one of the people who contracted the
illness, filed a notice of claims against the city for
negligence on Friday.
Adam Slater, Montgomery's attorney, said his client could
barely walk and was on dialysis.
"Number one, I want to get my client compensated financially
for his damages, his permanent damages. Two, I hope this will
prompt building owners to take reasonable precautions to protect
against a similar outbreak," Slater told Reuters.
Health officials said that the frequency of Legionnaires'
diagnoses was decreasing and the peak of the outbreak had
passed.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is seeking to pass legislation
that will establish a long-term plan to inspect and clean
cooling towers to prevent future outbreaks, which would make the
city one of the first jurisdictions to do so. It has about
2,500 cooling towers, which are common on modern buildings.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)