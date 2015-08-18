By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio signed an unprecedented law regulating cooling towers
throughout the city on Tuesday following an outbreak of
Legionnaire's disease that killed 12 people in the city's South
Bronx area.
City health officials said the outbreak, which sickened 124
people, was caused by Legionella bacteria in several air
conditioning cooling towers in the area.
The new law requires building owners to inspect all cooling
towers quarterly and to report and disinfect towers that have
dangerous levels of bacteria.
Building owners have 30 days to register their cooling
towers. Those who don't comply with the law could be fined up to
$25,000, according to a city press release.
"This law changes the future of how the city of New York
contends with this disease. And it served as a model for the new
statewide regulations that were just formalized," de Blasio
said.
On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled similar
statewide regulations, requiring building owners to register,
test and inspect all cooling towers and disinfect them when
necessary.
"This summer's outbreak of Legionnaires' disease caused
concern in communities across the state, and today we are moving
forward to help prevent future outbreaks and keep our
neighborhoods safe," Cuomo said in a statement.
De Blasio said the city is still working to identify every
cooling tower in the city, all of which were ordered to be
disinfected as a precautionary measure amid the outbreak.
There have been no new cases of Legionnaires' disease since
Aug. 3, city health officials said.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Sandra Maler)