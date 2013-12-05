By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Dec 5 The number of reported cases of
measles in the United States this year is nearly three times the
annual average, federal health officials said on Thursday,
highlighting the continued threat of the disease 50 years after
development of a vaccine.
There have been 175 measles cases so far in 2013, compared
with the typical national average of about 60 cases a year, the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The federal health agency said home-grown measles were
eliminated in the United States in 2000, but the disease has
continued to be carried into the country from people who have
traveled abroad.
The CDC said 172 of the 175 U.S. cases this year involved
patients who were infected overseas or caught the disease from
someone who had traveled internationally. The source of the
other three infections remains unknown, the agency said.
"A measles outbreak anywhere is a risk everywhere," CDC
Director Tom Frieden said. "The steady arrival of measles in the
United States is a constant reminder that deadly diseases are
testing our health security every day."
Earlier this year, the CDC linked 58 cases of measles in
Brooklyn, New York, to an unvaccinated 17-year-old who had
traveled to London. Twenty-three cases in North Carolina this
year were tied to an unvaccinated resident who contracted the
disease while on a three-month visit to India.
The CDC said 158,000 people die worldwide each year from
measles.
The last measles death in the United States was in 2003,
according to the agency. Before the country launched a
widespread vaccination program in 1963, it had 450 to 500
measles deaths each year.
Measles is highly contagious and transmitted when an
infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The disease can be
spread even before an infected person has developed a rash from
the virus.
The CDC recommends that children get two doses of vaccine
for measles, mumps and rubella, starting at 12 to 15 months of
age.
Increased vaccination worldwide and improving the ability of
public health agencies to rapidly respond to outbreaks are keys
to reducing measles and other diseases, the CDC said.
