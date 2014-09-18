Sept 18 Elderly Americans have enrolled in
privately managed Medicare health plans in record numbers even
as average premiums continue to rise, the U.S. Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Thursday.
The agency said the average Medicare Advantage premium would
increase by $2.94 a month next year, to $33.90 per month, but 61
percent of enrollees will not see any premium increase at all.
Based on Medicare Advantage bids, CMS projects that plan
enrollment will grow to just over 16 million in 2015 from 15.6
million this year, an increase of 3.17 percent, spokesman
Raymond Thorn said in an emailed statement.
CMS said in April that it would raise its average
reimbursement for Medicare Advantage plans by 0.4 percent.
Insurers calculated that, due in part to mandates under the
Affordable Care Act, reimbursement rates will effectively drop
by 4 percent or more for 2015.
CMS is required under the ACA and by other laws to cut
Medicare Advantage spending rates to the level of government
administered fee-for-service Medicare.
"Next year will be a pivotal year for the Medicare Advantage
market - the confluence of payment pressures and realignment in
the provider markets is likely to have a significant impact on
plan participation decisions and benefit design," Dan Mendelson,
chief executive officer at consulting firm Avalere Health said
in a statement. "Growth in Medicare Advantage has become a
de-facto version of Medicare reform, and will continue to be so
in the future."
CMS estimates that from 2010 to 2015, enrollment in Medicare
Advantage plans will increase 42 percent and premiums will
decrease by 6 percent.
Avalere attributes the shift to more enrollees opting for
lower-premium plans that restrict pharmacy options and have
higher out-of-pocket costs for consumers.
Private insurers manage Medicare benefits for about 15
million of the 50 million elderly or disabled Americans eligible
for the program. Health insurers with large Medicare Advantage
businesses include Humana Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc
.
