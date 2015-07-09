July 9 The U.S. agency that runs federally
funded health insurance programs has proposed restructuring
payments for hip and knee replacement surgeries, some of the
most common surgeries received by patients covered by the plans.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) invited
providers on Thursday to comment on a proposal that would hold
hospitals in 75 geographic areas accountable for the quality of
care they deliver to Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries for
hip and knee replacements from surgery through recovery.
CMS said the plan is part of the Obama administration's
ongoing commitment to transform the U.S. health system to
deliver better quality care and spend health care dollars in a
smarter way.
The agency said that in 2013, there were more than 400,000
inpatient knee and hip procedures, costing Medicare more than $7
billion for hospitalization alone.
If approved, the program would go into effect in January,
effecting about 25 percent, or 100,000, of those replacement
surgeries.
While some incentives exist for hospitals to avoid
post-surgery complications, hospital readmissions, or drawn out
rehabilitation, the quality and cost of care for the replacement
surgeries vary greatly among providers, CMS said.
Through the proposed five-year payment model, health care
providers in 75 geographic areas would continue to be paid under
existing Medicare payment systems. However, the hospital where
the hip or knee replacement takes place would be held
accountable for the quality and costs of care for the entire
episode of care - from the time of the surgery through 90 days
after discharge.
Depending on the hospital's quality and cost performance
during the episode, the hospital may receive an additional
payment or be required to repay Medicare for a portion of costs.
CMS said the bundled payments for joint replacement
surgeries would build upon successful demonstration programs
already underway in Medicare.
The agency is accepting comments on the plan through Sept.
8.
