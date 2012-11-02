Nov 2 Ameridose LLC, sister company to the pharmacy at the heart of the U.S. meningitis outbreak, will extend its shutdown by an additional two weeks, under an agreement between the company and Massachusetts regulators.

Friday's accord comes two days after Ameridose issued a voluntary recall of all its products following a U.S. Food and Drug Administration directive to improve its sterility testing process.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company, which was closed on Oct. 10, said on Wednesday it had not received any reports of adverse reactions to the drugs it is recalling.

Ameridose is owned by the same people who own the New England Compounding Center, which distributed a tainted steroid that has killed 28 people.