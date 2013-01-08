BOSTON Jan 8 The person hired to run the
bankrupt pharmacy linked to a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak is
"hopelessly conflicted" and should be removed from the job, a
U.S. Justice Department official said on Tuesday.
William Harrington, the U.S. Trustee for Region One, argued
that New England Compounding Center's board should not be able
to hand-pick its chief restructuring officer.
NECC filed for bankruptcy protection last month after U.S.
authorities shut down its pharmacy operations amid a meningitis
outbreak that has killed 40 people and sickened 664 others,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
NECC shipped thousands of vials of a fungus-tainted steroid
to medical facilities throughout the United States, according to
authorities.
Before filing for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 21, NECC's
board hired Keith Lowey of Verdolino & Lowey PC to liquidate its
assets and create a compensation fund for meningitis victims.
NECC's ownership and board includes the suburban Boston families
of recycling entrepreneur Greg Conigliaro and NECC's chief
pharmacist Barry Cadden. Conigliaro's sister, Lisa, is married
to Cadden.
Harrington asked the bankruptcy court to deny NECC's
application to retain Lowey and his firm as financial advisers
and accountants. Lowey did not return a telephone call seeking
comment.
"The (chief restructuring officer) is hopelessly conflicted
in this engagement due to his appointment by the board,"
Harrington said in a motion filed on Tuesday. "... It is
essential that the debtor's affairs be managed by a truly
independent fiduciary, not subject to the direct or indirect
control of (NECC management)."
Harrington is the U.S. Trustee for a region that includes
Massachusetts and other New England states. The U.S. Trustee
Program is the component of the Justice Department responsible
for protecting the integrity of the bankruptcy system.
Harrington asked the court to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee
to oversee the case.
The case number for New England Compounding's Chapter 11
bankruptcy case is 12-19882-HJB.