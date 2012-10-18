Oct 18 The number of U.S. deaths from fungal
meningitis linked to potentially contaminated steroid injections
has risen to 20 and the outbreak has reached a 16th state, New
York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on
Thursday.
The deadly outbreak of the rare disease showed no signs of
abating, as nine new cases of meningitis were reported, bringing
the national total to 254, plus three peripheral infections in
joints.
Michigan reported its fourth death from meningitis. New
cases also were reported in Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey,
Ohio and Tennessee.
The outbreak stems from medications shipped by the New
England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. The company faces
multiple federal and state investigations and lawsuits over the
tainted medications.