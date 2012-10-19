Oct 19 The number of U.S. deaths from fungal
meningitis linked to potentially contaminated steroid injections
has risen to 21 with a fifth death reported in Michigan, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
States reported 14 new cases of fungal meningitis, raising
the total to 268 as the outbreak showed no signs of abating, the
CDC said. There are also three peripheral infections in the
outbreak caused by injections into joints, such as a knee, hip
or shoulder.
The outbreak stems from medications shipped by the New
England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. The company faces
multiple federal and state investigations and lawsuits over the
tainted medications.