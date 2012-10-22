Israel's Pharma Two B raises $30 mln for trial of Parkinson's treatment
* Israel-based Pharma Two B, which is developing treatments for Parkinson’s disease, said on Monday it completed a third round of financing for $30 million.
Oct 22 The number of U.S. cases of meningitis from tainted injections of a steroid medication reached 294, up 12 from a day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.
There were three other cases of joint infections from the steroid medication that have not resulted in meningitis cases, bringing the national total of infections to 297, according to the CDC.
There were no new deaths reported, leaving the total number of fatalities at 23, the CDC said. The number of cases has continued to mount despite recall of the product by New England Compounding Center. Meningitis cases have been identified in 16 states and deaths in seven states. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)
Feb 27 Coland Holdings Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Qodxvs Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Abbvie receives CHMP positive opinion for eight-week treatment option with Viekirax (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets) + Exviera (dasabuvir tablets) for patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c