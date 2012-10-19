(Updates with ownership of clinic)
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 18 The Tennessee clinic
that received more potentially tainted steroid than any facility
in the nation has been closed temporarily as it struggles to
cope with an avalanche of patient calls about the deadly
meningitis outbreak, its administrator said.
The Saint Thomas Outpatient Neurosurgery Center in Nashville
received 2,000 vials of the steroid from a Massachusetts
company. The drug was shipped to 76 facilities in 23 states.
Twenty people have died, including three at the hospital
where the clinic is located, and 254 contracted fungal
meningitis traced to vials from New England Compounding Center
used mainly for epidural injections to ease back pain.
Tennessee has more confirmed cases than any other state. The
Nashville clinic was one of the first to notice its patients
were suffering from severe headaches and other symptoms.
The clinic, which administered about 5,000 epidural
injections a year for back pain, closed on Sept. 20 and has not
reopened.
"We started out with 300 phone calls a day and now we are
getting 40 or 50. As long as these phone calls are coming in, we
are not comfortable to be open," Scott Butler, administrator of
the clinic, said in an interview on Wednesday.
"I would never want somebody who called in, in pain, to be
told 'We're working here. We'll call you back,'" Butler said.
It is still not clear how much of the clinic's medication
was tainted with a fungus.
The Tennessee Department of Health said 477 of the 2,520
vials shipped to three facilities in the state, including Saint
Thomas clinic, were not used. This suggests that all but about
20 percent of the supply was administered to patients.
Butler said he could not comment on the clinic's
relationship with NECC. The Massachusetts pharmacy compounder
faces multiple investigations including whether it broke state
and federal laws by shipping medications in bulk.
The outbreak has been stressful for patients and the
clinic's 15 employees.
"It has been one of the most emotionally taxing things on
these employees over there, simply because every patient they
are talking to is scared and in pain. It has been very tough,"
Butler said.
It has hurt the business of the clinic, which continues to
pay its employees while as the facility remains closed.
The clinic is on the ninth floor of a building adjacent to
Sa int Thomas Hospital, which has sought to distance itself from
the clinic si nce the outbreak, e v en though the two share some
common ownership and part of the same name.
" T he only center that received the tainted steroids was the
ninth-floor Outpatient Neurosurgery Center, which is separate
from the hospital or any other outpatient center on the Saint
Thomas campus," Sain t Th omas Hospital Dr. Robert Latham said
last Friday in a briefing hosted by the Tennessee Health
Department.
S aint Thomas Network, which owns S aint Thomas Hospital and
other hospitals in Tennessee, also is a part owner of the clinic
through a joint venture with Howell Allen Clinic.
The Tennessee Health Department said the clinic has been
helpful in its efforts to investigate the outbreak and is free
to reopen. But Butler said that will not happen soon.
"Obviously it's hurting business. Our concern right now is
taking care of the patients. As we get down the road, we'll
worry about the business," Butler said.
