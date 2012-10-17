BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 mln
* Says it may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 17 A U.S. congressional committee that oversees drug safety issues asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to provide documents on federal and state inspections of a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak.
* Says it may offer its ordinary shares of up to $291.9 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage: