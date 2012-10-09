WASHINGTON Oct 9 Democrats in the U.S. House of
Representatives called on Tuesday for a congressional probe of a
deadly meningitis outbreak tied to tainted medicine that may
have exposed 13,000 people to danger.
In a letter to the Republican chairman of the House Energy
and Commerce Committee, three lawmakers also called for hearings
to determine whether a lack of clarity surrounding the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration's authority over the pharmacy that
compounded and distributed the drug delayed efforts to identify
the source of the outbreak.
"This incident raises serious concerns about the scope of
the practice of pharmacy compounding in the United States and
the current patchwork of federal and state laws," said the
letter co-authored by the panel's top Democrat Henry Waxman and
fellow members, representatives Frank Pallone and Diana DeGette.
Republican committee chairman Fred Upton was not immediately
available for comment.
Meanwhile, in the Senate, the Democratic chairman and
ranking Republican on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
Committee requested a briefing on the outbreak from FDA and U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff.
A Senate Democratic aide said the briefing would help
Democrat Tom Harkin and Republican Mike Enzi determine what
congressional action, if any, the outbreak might merit.
The outbreak, traced to steroid treatments for back and
joint paint produced by a Massachusetts pharmacy, has spread to
119 patients in nine states, 11 of whom have died.
The cases have put the spotlight on a little-known segment
of the pharmacy practice known as drug-compounding, which occurs
when pharmacists alter or recombine FDA-approved drugs produced
by manufacturers.
Drug compounders are regulated mainly by state pharmacy
boards and not subject to FDA safety and efficacy standards for
manufacturers.
House Democrats said the company in Massachusetts, New
England Compounding Center, appeared to be operating as a drug
manufacturer when it shipped more than 17,000 vials of
injectible steroids to 76 facilities located in 23 states.
The letter recommended that congressional staff investigate
to determine the extent to which Massachusetts authorities acted
to maintain safety at NECC facilities.
The Democrats also listed a host of other questions
including whether there were legitimate scientific reasons for
using the steroid treatment and if patients and doctors were
aware that the products were produced by compounding.