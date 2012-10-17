Oct 17 The number of U.S. deaths from fungal meningitis linked to potentially contaminated steroid injections rose to 19 with confirmation of two new fatalities in Tennessee and one each in Florida and Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The deadly outbreak of the rare disease showed no signs of abating, as 14 new cases of meningitis were reported, bringing the national total to 245, plus two peripheral infections in joints.

The new cases were reported in Florida (1), Indiana (2), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), New Jersey (2), Ohio (2), Tennessee (2) and Virginia (2).

The outbreak stems from medications shipped by the New England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. The company's offices near Boston were raided on Tuesday evening by federal agents in connection with investigations of the specialist pharmacy.