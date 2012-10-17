Oct 17 The number of U.S. deaths from fungal
meningitis linked to potentially contaminated steroid injections
rose to 19 with confirmation of two new fatalities in Tennessee
and one each in Florida and Virginia, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
The deadly outbreak of the rare disease showed no signs of
abating, as 14 new cases of meningitis were reported, bringing
the national total to 245, plus two peripheral infections in
joints.
The new cases were reported in Florida (1), Indiana (2),
Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), New Jersey (2), Ohio (2), Tennessee
(2) and Virginia (2).
The outbreak stems from medications shipped by the New
England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. The company's
offices near Boston were raided on Tuesday evening by federal
agents in connection with investigations of the specialist
pharmacy.